Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVLV. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE RVLV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,083. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $142.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $658,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,384.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $250,105.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,105.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,510,170 shares of company stock worth $251,421,926 over the last three months. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 198.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

