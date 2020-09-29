Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RHM. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.25 ($108.53).

Shares of RHM opened at €76.06 ($89.48) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -625.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12 month high of €118.60 ($139.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.36.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

