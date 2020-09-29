Rhinomed Ltd (ASX:RNO) Insider Ronald (Ron) Dewhurst Buys 250,000 Shares

Rhinomed Ltd (ASX:RNO) insider Ronald (Ron) Dewhurst acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,750.00 ($24,107.14).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

About Rhinomed

Rhinomed Limited, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes consumer and medical devices. The company identifies, acquires, and commercializes late stage therapeutic delivery technologies. It markets Turbine, a nasal dilator designed to assist to breathe easier during aerobic exercise; and Mute, a nasal dilator designed to enhance sleep quality by breathing more and snoring less.

