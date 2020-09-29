Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

RBBN opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $551.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $210.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,300 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 39.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 300,421 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 141.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,614 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 63.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 53,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 11.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,939 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.