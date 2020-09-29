Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Short Interest Update

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the August 31st total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 795.0 days.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHUHF remained flat at $$27.52 on Tuesday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

