RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Declares Dividend of GBX 17.50

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON RCP opened at GBX 1,864 ($24.36) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,831.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,747.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 8.32. RIT Capital Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 23.92 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,105 ($27.51).
RIT Capital Partners Company Profile
Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.