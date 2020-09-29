RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Declares Dividend of GBX 17.50

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON RCP opened at GBX 1,864 ($24.36) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,831.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,747.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 8.32. RIT Capital Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 23.92 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,105 ($27.51).

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.