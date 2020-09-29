Robert W. Baird Increases Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Price Target to $8.00

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. 13,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,867. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $247.00 million, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sam Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 129.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

