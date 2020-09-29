Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Down 63.6% in September

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 211,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RHHVF shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RHHVF traded down $8.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.96. 5,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089. Roche has a twelve month low of $280.35 and a twelve month high of $399.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.99.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

