Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,500 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 815,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,419,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter worth about $37,041,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 6.8% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 852,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,970,000 after purchasing an additional 54,187 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 660,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 365,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter valued at about $11,365,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.11. 781,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,021. The company has a market capitalization of $302.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $47.15.

RHHBY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. AlphaValue raised Roche Holdings AG Basel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

