Rocket Internet SE (OTCMKTS:RCKZF) Short Interest Update

Rocket Internet SE (OTCMKTS:RCKZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, an increase of 152.7% from the August 31st total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 616.5 days.

OTCMKTS RCKZF remained flat at $$22.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. Rocket Internet has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

About Rocket Internet

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

