Rocket Internet SE (OTCMKTS:RCKZF) Short Interest Update

Rocket Internet SE (OTCMKTS:RCKZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, an increase of 152.7% from the August 31st total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 616.5 days.
OTCMKTS RCKZF remained flat at $$22.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. Rocket Internet has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $22.50.
About Rocket Internet
