Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RCL. Macquarie lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.33.

RCL opened at $66.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.82. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at $769,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 84.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 116.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,455,000 after acquiring an additional 130,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 274.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

