Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

RGLD stock opened at $119.20 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.50.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.70.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

