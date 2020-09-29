Royal Mail PLC (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Down 44.6% in September

Royal Mail PLC (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,579,900 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 4,658,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25,799.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMF remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROYMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

