Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ROYL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,746. Royale Energy Funds has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

About Royale Energy Funds

Royale Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas in the United States. Its principal operations are located in California's Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

