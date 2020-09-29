Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ROYL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,746. Royale Energy Funds has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.
About Royale Energy Funds
Further Reading: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Funds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy Funds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.