Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Update

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,938. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. Royce Global Value Trust has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $13.22.

In other Royce Global Value Trust news, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce acquired 499,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,130,732.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,217.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 72.4% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 33.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

