RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Hits $10,705.91 on Major Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $10,705.91 or 0.99695846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Cashierest and Bitfinex. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $147,492.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 288 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Huobi and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

