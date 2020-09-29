RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Trading Up 22.6%

RTG Mining Inc (TSE:RTG) was up 22.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 180,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 38,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider Richard Charles Hains purchased 16,760,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$901,717.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,990,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,990,091.59.

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and magnetite deposits. It develops the Mabilo and Bunawan projects located in the Philippines. RTG Mining Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

