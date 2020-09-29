SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut SAIPEM S P A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SAIPEM S P A/ADR alerts:

Shares of SAPMY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. 328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,356. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for SAIPEM S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAIPEM S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.