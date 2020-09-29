SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAXPY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut SAMPO OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised SAMPO OYJ/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank cut SAMPO OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC raised SAMPO OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAXPY stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.04. SAMPO OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $23.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

