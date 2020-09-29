SAMSONITE INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Up 59.8% in September

SAMSONITE INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSEY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. 8,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,873. SAMSONITE INTL/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80.

About SAMSONITE INTL/ADR

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags, as well as travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

