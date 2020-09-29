SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Up 92.4% in September

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 92.4% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SCHYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

SCHYY stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 27,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,584. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $58.46.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

