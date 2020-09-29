SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. DNB Markets cut SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th.

SANDVIK AB/ADR stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,173. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,486,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,290 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.12% of SANDVIK AB/ADR worth $20,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

