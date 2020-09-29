SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. DNB Markets cut shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of SDVKY stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.11%. On average, research analysts predict that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

