Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Up 160.8% in September

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 160.8% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SGBLY stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. 13,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. Sanlam has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $12.53.

Get Sanlam alerts:

About Sanlam

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include accounts, credit cards, saving and investment, digital wallets, prepaid cards, Shariah banking, and foreign exchange services; home loans, personal loans, car financing, and student loans; and unit trust and annuities, financial planning, trading, wills, and estate and trust services, as well as car and home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal asset, and life and accident insurance.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.