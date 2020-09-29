Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Up 160.8% in September

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 160.8% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of SGBLY stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. 13,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. Sanlam has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $12.53.
About Sanlam
Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.