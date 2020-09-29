SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $145.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus upped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 132.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.96. The company had a trading volume of 22,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.47 and a 200-day moving average of $136.83. The company has a market capitalization of $187.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. SAP has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

