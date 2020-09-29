Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Down 49.4% in September

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCFLF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

SCFLF remained flat at $$7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61. Schaeffler has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

