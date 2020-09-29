Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other Scientific Games news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $262,522,568.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 817.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 639,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 569,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGMS traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 29,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,368. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.99 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

