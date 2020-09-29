Scotiabank Boosts Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to $16.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CADNF. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cascades from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

CADNF stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.14. 221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. Cascades has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

