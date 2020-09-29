Scotiabank Trims Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Target Price to C$0.43

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.77.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

BBD.B traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.34. 1,801,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,975,652. The company has a market cap of $851.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.48. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$2.15.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.