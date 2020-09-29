Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to announce sales of $84.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.60 million and the lowest is $82.80 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $74.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $328.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $332.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $324.25 million, with estimates ranging from $313.70 million to $340.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

SBCF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.32. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 275,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

