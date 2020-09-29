SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Up 72.7% in September

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SECOM LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get SECOM LTD/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SECOM LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63.

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. SECOM LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SECOM LTD/ADR will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SECOM LTD/ADR Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SECOM LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SECOM LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.