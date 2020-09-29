SECTOR 10 Inc (OTCMKTS:SECI) Short Interest Update

SECTOR 10 Inc (OTCMKTS:SECI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SECI traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. 154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450. SECTOR 10 has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

SECTOR 10 Company Profile

Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets mobile response unit and stationary response unit products, and the PLX-3D technology in San Francisco and other cities in the United States. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

