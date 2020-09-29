Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

NYSE WTTR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 12,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $424.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.86.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.53 million. Analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 39.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

