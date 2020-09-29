Sentinel Protocol Market Cap Reaches $8.53 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, GDAC and BitForex. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $365,485.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022512 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022166 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010977 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009843 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,137,682 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX, Bilaxy, Bittrex, Upbit and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

