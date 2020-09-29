Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 174.33 ($2.28).

SRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price (up from GBX 160 ($2.09)) on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

In other news, insider Dame Sue Owen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £13,900 ($18,162.81).

Shares of LON SRP traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 128.90 ($1.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.07. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.15.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

