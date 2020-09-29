SES SA (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SES SA (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGBAF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SES has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.88 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

