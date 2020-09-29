SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the August 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SVNDY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 132,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,523. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

Get SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR alerts:

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SVNDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

About SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.