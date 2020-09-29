Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $1,040.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shopify is riding on coronavirus crisis-induced e-commerce boom. The company is well poised to benefit from robust growth in the merchant base. Exponential surge in buying of essential items due to COVID-19 induced lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines are driving growth. Moreover, robust performance of Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital are key catalysts. Furthermore, solid uptake of new merchant-friendly applications amid evolving retail environment, bodes well. Additionally, partnerships with Walmart and Facebook are expected to expand merchant base. Initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. Notably, shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,003.74.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $35.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,001.99. 55,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,642.58, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $981.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $793.00. Shopify has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 180.0% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 70.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

