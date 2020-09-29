Short Interest in 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) Grows By 136.4%

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the August 31st total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of JFK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 45,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,653. 8i Enterprises Acquisition has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

8i Enterprises Acquisition (NASDAQ:JFK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.74). On average, analysts expect that 8i Enterprises Acquisition will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of 8i Enterprises Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.13 price objective for the company.

8i Enterprises Acquisition Company Profile

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

