Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Grows By 228.2%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 228.2% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARLUF opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as Web and mobile gaming services.

