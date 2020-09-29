Short Interest in ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Rises By 150.0%

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARKAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HSBC cut ARKEMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARKEMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ARKEMA/S has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $117.96.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that ARKEMA/S will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

