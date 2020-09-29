Short Interest in ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Declines By 61.3%

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ATASY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATASY opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

