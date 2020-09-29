Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell SA (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Drops By 45.6%

Banco de Sabadell SA (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,484,500 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the August 31st total of 32,161,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 844.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNDSF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides personal, business, and private banking services in Spain and internationally. The company offers various accounts; deposits and long-term saving plans; cards; investments in exchange and markets, funds, and structured deposits; mortgages and personal loans; auto and technology products renting services; car, house, health, life care, and death insurance; and home banking services.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.