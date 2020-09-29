Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Rises By 200.0%

Black Diamond Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

BDIMF opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 million, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

