Short Interest in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Increases By 142.4%

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 142.4% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,235. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

