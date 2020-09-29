Short Interest in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Drops By 70.9%

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the August 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.57. 11,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,456. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 244.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 621.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Science & Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

