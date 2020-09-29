Short Interest in BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Rises By 254.7%

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a growth of 254.7% from the August 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $12.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

