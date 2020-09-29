Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa Inc (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Decreases By 63.2%

Cannabis Sativa Inc (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Cannabis Sativa news, CFO Brad E. Herr sold 47,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $27,850.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. 41,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,631. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

