Short Interest in CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Rises By 177.0%

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 177.0% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CELYAD SA/ADR stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of CELYAD SA/ADR worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYAD opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. CELYAD SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

