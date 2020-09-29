Short Interest in Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Decreases By 67.8%

Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the August 31st total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Centamin stock remained flat at $$2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CELTF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Centamin to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centamin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

